Ghana climbs to 64th in world rankings, misses out on Africa’s top 10  

Accra, June.20, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have climbed four places in the latest FIFA rankings after their recent wins at the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions previously occupied 68th position following their group stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’ Ivoire.

Despite the progress, Ghana could still not make an entry into Africa’s top ten teams, ranking 12th on the continent.

Ghana’s best was in 2008 when the team placed 14th in the world, a milestone which had since been difficult to reach after many years.

Reigning African Champions Cote D’ Ivoire secured fourth place in Africa while Morocco earned the top spot.

The Black Stars would be aiming to improve their rankings ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers under a new Head Coach, Otto Addo.

