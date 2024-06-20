UENR robbery: Police arrest three suspects so far

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, June 20, GNA – Police have so far arrested and detained three suspects in connection with the robbery on students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



The robbery occurred on the Odomase-Badu road in the Sunyani West Municipality around 1900 hours on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



A reliable police source at the Bono Regional Police Command told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the arrest was made through police intelligence, saying investigations were still on-going.



The police retrieved several mobile phones, and other valuables from the suspects who were arrested in their hideouts.



On the day, the suspects attacked and robbed the victims as they were returning from a field trip, however police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person.



Sadly, a student identified as Abdul Aziz Issah lost his life during the attack while six other students who sustained minor injuries had since been treated and discharged.

