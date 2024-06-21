GFA President presents MTN FA Cup trophy to management of UG ahead of epic final

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June.21, GNA – Mr. Kurt Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has presented this year’s MTN FA Cup trophy to Professor Gordon A. Awandare, Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs of the University of Ghana (UG) ahead of the final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.

The university’s sports stadium would host the final of the competition for the first time in its history.

The delegation from the GFA and MTN were met by Pro Vice Chancellor and some senior staff members of the University.

Mr. Okraku speaking during the short presentation expressed excitement with the university’s support in the growth of sports, having hosted the women’s FA Cup and the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League finals.

“The University of Ghana boasts of the best football facility in the country, and we believe that this amazing and beautiful trophy deserves to be associated with the best,” he said.

He said it was important to engage the youth in football, hence the University of Ghana was the perfect venue to create such an amazing football ambiance and atmosphere.

The GFA President revealed that discussions were ongoing to make the University of Ghana Sports Stadium the permanent home of the MTN FA Cup final.

He also assured that the football association would collaborate with the leadership of the Students Representative Council (SRC) to whip up enthusiasm as the countdown to the Bono Derby continued.

Professor Gordon A. Awandare in his remarks said the university was honored to continue its healthy relationship with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“As a university, we are extremely honoured to continue this partnership with the Ghana Football Association. We now have the best sporting facilities in Ghana currently and that is consistent with our role as the nation’s hope and glory.”

He said UG had made numerous sacrifices in using its facilities to host the 13th African Games, Women’s FA Cup and other major competitions.

Professor Awandare expressed the university’s commitment in keeping the facility in good shape to host major competitions in the country.

The Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs charged students of the university community to embrace the opportunity of being part of the history by filling the stadium on Sunday.

Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano will clash in a match of epic proportions for the coveted trophy on Sunday, 23rd June,2024.

GNA

