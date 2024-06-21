MCE urges 2024 BECE candidates to look beyond the exams  

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, June 21, GNA – Madam Deborah Ampofo, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), has urged the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to look beyond the exam and prepare sufficiently for the future.

She gave the advice when she visited some schools in the Municipality as candidates began the Municipal Mock Exam ahead of the BECE in July.

The mock exam, which is being funded by the Assembly, is a vital component of the Assembly’s efforts to improve the quality of education offered in the Municipality and is intended as a preparatory exercise for the candidates.

Madam Ampofo, who was accompanied by the Municipal Director of Education (MDE), Mr. Eric Sey, visited the Abokobi Presby and Akporman Model Basic Schools to observe and evaluate how the mock exams were being conducted.

She also used the opportunity to encourage the candidates to aim high and make the most of the preparatory period.

The MCE also urged the candidates to put in a lot of effort and end the race strong, emphasizing that there was still work to be accomplished after the BECE.

“I’m expecting many distinctions from you in this mock exam and expect that you will do even better in the BECE come July.

“I want you to work towards excellence and ensure that you take advantage of the Free Senior High School Educational policy by the government to attain a brighter future”, she advised.

Mr Sey also asked for the candidates to do well on the mock exam and let their results translate into better grades in the upcoming BECE so that the Assembly’s efforts to support the Education Directorate in the process would not be in vain.

He thanked the Assembly and the MCE for helping them to conduct the exams, promising that their efforts would not go unappreciated and expressed hope that the final exam would go well.

Mr Sey also appealed to the teachers to mark the exam papers promptly and to provide timely feedback.

“Your prompt feedback is essential in helping the candidates to understand their strengths and areas for improvement before the BECE,” he emphasized.

GNA

