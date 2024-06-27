NPP inaugurates Assin Central Campaign team 

By Samuel Ackon

Jomsco Park (C/R), June 27, GNA- A 66-member campaign team has been inaugurated by the New Patriotic Party in the Assin Central Constituency to devise campaign strategies for the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, leader of the campaign team has been charged with the responsibility to retain the constituency’s seat as well as the government and increase the number of votes in the elections.

At the inauguration, Mr Anewu, the Parliamentary Aspirant tasked the campaign team to work hard in unison and ensure that the party’s message was spread across the length and breadth of the constituency to achieve victory in the upcoming general elections.

He outlined his vision for the constituency and mentioned among other things that, he would ensure educational infrastructure and resources were improved, healthcare services enhanced, jobs created and boost economic activities.

He said women and youth empowerment, promotion of agriculture, tourism and cultural development will also be prioritised.

The aspirant highlighted the NPP’s track record in governance, pointing to the numerous initiatives and projects that had positively impacted the lives of the people across the country.

With Mr Anewu leading the charge, he called for cooperation throughout the period and expressed appreciation to members for their support and commitment.

Mr Robert Sackey, NPP Central Regional Organiser urged the team to work together to achieve victory and carry the good news of transforming the economy for a better tomorrow to Ghanaians.

He appealed to voters to vote for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as well as Mr Anewu in the general elections to ensure the continuation of development.

The event was attended by the rank and file of the party signalling a united front.

Mr Joseph Adjei Banin who contested with Mr Anewu graced the occasion and threw his weight behind the PC and promised to campaign vigorously to help him to retain the seat.

