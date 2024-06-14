Forestry manager advocates investment in commercial tree planting

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 14, GNA – Mr Francis Brobbey, the District Manager of the Sunyani Forest Services Division (FSD), has urged Ghanaians to consider investing in commercial tree planting to benefit the environment and enhance their economic prospects.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Sunyani, Mr. Brobbey emphasized the profitability of tree planting as a business venture that businessmen and young individuals could explore to generate income.

He highlighted the importance of planting more trees to help replenish depleted forest reserves and safeguard the climate.

Mr. Brobbey also underscored the employment opportunities that commercial tree planting could offer, noting that planting trees on a hectare of land would create job opportunities for an individual.

He explained that scaling up tree planting efforts to cover larger areas would give employment to people.

Emphasizing the significance of the Green Ghana initiative, Mr. Brobbey described it as a platform to harness the economic, environmental, and social benefits of tree planting.

He said participants in commercial tree planting activities since the launch of Green Ghana in 2021 had already reaped the rewards, urging other business leaders and individuals with resources to join for tangible economic gains.

Mr. Brobbey encouraged Ghanaians to engage in tree planting initiatives to create employment opportunities for the youth, contribute to environmental restoration for all to enjoy the social advantages associated with trees.

