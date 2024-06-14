Zenith Bank Ghana donates laptops and desktop computers to two Universities

Accra, June 14, GNA- Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has donated 20 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and 10 desktop computers to the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The donation follows a long-standing relationship between the Bank and the two institutions, and forms part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of giving back and positively impacting lives in the communities in which it operates.

Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, who led the Bank’s delegation at the donation to KNUST, said the gesture aligned with the Bank’s commitment to advancing ICT education in institutions.

He said the initiative was anchored on the Bank’s three pillars

of People, Technology and Service and a mission of continuing to invest in the best people, technology and environment.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo pledged to strengthen and foster an even more robust relationship with the university.

He emphasized that this commitment reflected the Bank’s broader strategy of fostering educational partnerships to drive innovation and academic excellence.

“By integrating advanced technological solutions and providing continuous support, the Bank aims to create a collaborative ecosystem that benefits both the institution and the broader community,” he added.

He said such partnerships were crucial for equipping the next generation with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The Managing Director said the initiative not only underscored the Bank’s dedication to CSR but also its vision to be a catalyst for positive change in the education sector.

Professor Rita Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, who received the computers, said the donation from Zenith was timely because it had come at a time when many students needed laptops to aid their learning.

“We have had many students apply for laptops on the school’s online request portal and the students are waiting to have their requests honoured, so this donation is very timely, and we would ensure that the students get these laptops for learning,” she said.

Mr James Wiafe Akenten, the Divisional Head at Zenith Bank Ghana, who led the Bank’s delegation to the Ho Technical University, reiterated the Bank’s unflinching support towards the advancement of the University and Information Technology.

He said other support would be extended to the University by the Bank, such as the Bank’s existing awards scheme for the Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology which he said was evident of the Bank’s interest in aiding with the advancement of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga on receiving the computers commended Zenith Bank’s

consistent support to the University.

“The Bank’s support for the annual Best Graduating Student award at the institution’s congregation and the donation of the computers will ensure much stronger collaborations and mutually beneficial initiatives between the University and the Bank,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the Bank that the computers would benefit the student population.

“The donated computers would immediately be deployed to the University’s E-library to enhance the existing library infrastructure,” he said.

GNA

