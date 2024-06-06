Forestry Commission educates students of Burma Camp Basic School on Green Ghana Initiative    

Accra, June 6, GNA – The Forestry Commission (FC) has sensitised students of three basic schools in Burma Camp on the Green Ghana Day initiative.

The schools are Kotoka Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Burma Camp Primary and JHS, and Garrison Primary and JHS.

Mrs Joyce Ofori Kwafo, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, FC, said Green Ghana Day was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The objective, she said, was to restore the lost forest cover of the country, which was destroyed by the activities of illegal small-scale mining and timber logging.

The Commission donated tree seedlings, and other materials to the schools ahead of the tree planting exercise slated for tomorrow, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Burma Camp in Accra.

The species are tree plants, ornamental plants, and fruit plants.

Mrs Kwafo said the initiative was to inculcate in the youth the need to plant trees and replenish the lost vegetation.

She stressed that the exercise was also to mitigate climate change, adding that the temperature was too high because of the felling of trees, which provided oxygen to mankind.

Mrs Kwafo advised the students to avoid activities that destroyed the environment, and called for the need to plant more trees to replace the lost ones.

She said this year’s exercise would be the fourth edition of the project, with a target of planting 10 million trees across the country.

She lauded the continuous support of institutions for the project, which had yielded positive results over the year’s.

Mrs Kwafo said the project had so far planted 42 million seedlings with a high survival rate.

The Church of Pentecost has so far planted 1.6 million seedlings, with an 87 per cent survival rate,to support the Green Ghana project of protecting the environment.

She said the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and its agencies had made available seedlings to institutions across the country for the exercise on June 7.

The Commission, she stated, had instituted a monitoring mechanism to ensure that the seedlings planted were nurtured and protected from destruction.

