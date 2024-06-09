Five Ghanaian boxers to compete at Boxing Beats Street Amateur Box Cup

Accra, June 9, GNA – Five Ghanaian amateur boxers are billed to compete at the Boxing Beats Street Amateur Box Cup to be held at the Shirebrook Leisure Centre in the United Kingdom (UK).

The five boxers, which include members of the national boxing team, are Abraham Mensah, Alfred Kotey, Augustina Anaman, Christian Nyarko Owusu, and Abigail Naadu Botchway.

The two-day championship, which starts from Saturday 29 to Sunday 30, 2024, will see boxers from all over the world compete for various prizes in their respective weight categories.

Organised by Xbox Boxing Academy in association with the Amateue Bozing Alliance and London ABA, the boxing event is being promoted by the renowned Mr. Chris Boyles.

The five Ghanaian boxers, together with their trainers, are expected to depart for the amateur championship on June 23, 2024, as they quest to win laurels for Ghana.

GNA



