Fire guts gas filling pump in Sunyani, destroys several property 

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh



Sunyani, June 14, GNA – A two-storey residential apartment and a private salon vehicle were badly affected when fire gutted a gas filling station at Asufufu, a Sunyani suburb.



No causality was, however, reported in the outbreak which happened around 1900 hours Wednesday, June 12, 2024, which razed the pump and caused extensive damage to other property, including the gas tanker.



Though the cause of the inferno remained unknown for now, residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they suspected that a gas tanker which was offloading at the pump sparked the fire.



However, the timely arrival of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service was able to save the fire from spreading further.



The incident caused heavy vehicular traffic on the Asufufu stretch of the Sunyani-Atronie road, and it was extremely tough for the police to manage the jam, as personnel of the National Ambulance Service stood by to attend to eventualities.



“The gas tanker was offloading, and we just heard an explosion”, Joseph Kwakye, an eyewitness and a resident in the neighbourhood told the GNA.



Personnel of the GNFS, who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity, said the service brought three fire tenders before it was able to bring the fire under control.

