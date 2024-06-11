Fidelity Bank grabs two awards at GITTA

Accra, June 11, GNA – Fidelity Bank Ghana, the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, received two prestigious awards at the 13th Ghana Information Technology and TelcomAwards (GITTA).

Mr Julian Opuni, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, was recognised as the Financial Inclusion Leader, while the Bank’s innovative WhatsApp Banking Assistant, Kukua, secured the Digital Chatbot Platform of the Year award.

The award for Financial Inclusion Leadership recognises Mr Opuni’s dedication to bringing banking services to the unbanked population in Ghana, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, Tuesday, said

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director highlighted Fidelity Bank’s numerous initiatives aimed at expanding financial inclusion.

“This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of bringing banking to the unbanked in Ghana,” he said, and pointed to the Bank’s pioneering Smart Account, launched in 2013.

It requires minimal documentation and facilitates a five-minute account opening process.

He also emphasised the success of Fidelity Bank’s industry-leading agency banking network, the largest in the country with more than 6,000 active agents.

Mr Opuni again highlighted the Bank’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) digital platform, which had reached over 500,000 individuals, and its digital reactivation programme that empowers remote-area customers to reactivate dormant accounts.

He announced the upcoming launch of a self-service digital loan product designed for the mass market, which further solidifies Fidelity Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion.

The recognition for Fidelity’s innovative WhatsApp Banking Assistant, Kukua, underscored the transformative power of chatbots in enhancing customer service within the financial services industry.

“We’re delighted to receive this award for Kukua. Since launching in 2020, we have witnessed a dramatic shift in how our customers interact with the bank,” Mr Opuni stated.

“Over 200,000 users rely on Kukua as their trusted 24/7 customer care agent, offering them unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

“Kukua simplifies everyday banking tasks, allowing customers to open accounts instantly, pay bills, transfer funds between Fidelity accounts, and check current exchange rates, all through the familiar platform of WhatsApp…

“We are constantly working to expand Kukua’s capabilities, ensuring it remains a valuable and trusted resource for our customers.”

Fidelity Bank’s impressive performance at the GITTA awards on Friday, June 7, adds to their leadership in both financial inclusion and customer service innovation.

GNA

