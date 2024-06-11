Afenyo-Markin urges MPs to avail themselves to Business of Parliament 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 11, GNA- Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has urged his colleague Members of Parliament (MPs) to avail themselves to Business on the Floor of the House.

He also appealed to them to support their respective Committee Leadership and the Leadership of the House to fast-track Government Business to enable the

Government work towards improving the living standards of the good people of Ghana.

“Mr Speaker, having said so, let me proceed to state that there a number of priority business to be transacted by the House including Bills to be laid, loan

agreements, mining leases and commercial agreements, Instruments, and request for waiver of tax, import duties,” Mr Afenyo-Markin stated in his welcome remarks upon the resumption of the House from the Easter Break, for the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The Majority Leader mentioned that Bills to be taken by the House within the period include the Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Community Service Sentencing Bill, 2024; the Ghana National Service Authority Bill, 2024, and the Ghana Book Development Agency Bill, 2024.

Others are the University for Engineering and Applied Sciences (Ankrodie) Bill, 2024; the University for Health, Agriculture and Life Sciences (Kintampo) Bill, the University of Mampong Bill, 2024; the University of Sports and Development Bill, 2024; the Colleges of Applied Arts, Science and Technology Bill, 2024; the Business Regulatory Reform Commission Bill, 2024; and the Conduct of Public Officers Bill, 2024.

The rest are the Economic and Organised Crime Office (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Legal Profession Bill, 2024; the Presidential Transition (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Environmental Protection Agency Bill, 2024; the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Bill, 2024; the Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2024;

the Rent Bill, 2023; the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2024;

the Broadcasting Bill, 2024; the Internal Audit Agency Bill, 2024; the Ghana Deposit Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mr Afenyo-Markin noted that there were also a few statutory Reports that ought to be laid and considered by the House.

These include the Annual Report on the Management of the Energy Sector Levies and Accounts for the Year 2023; the Annual Public Debt Management Report for the 2023 Financial Year; the Reconciliation Report on the Petroleum Holding Fund for the Year 2023; Annual Report on Public Private Partnership Projects for the Year 2023; and the Annual Report on the Petroleum Funds for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

Others are the Annual Report on the Management of the Energy Sector Levies and Accounts for the Year 2022; the Annual Public Debt Management Report for the 2022 Financial Year; the Reconciliation Report on the Petroleum Holding Fund for the Year 2022; and Annual Report on Public Private Partnership Projects for the Year 2022.

The rest are the Annual Report on the Petroleum Funds for the 2022 Fiscal Year; and the Annual Report on the Collection and Utilisation of the African Union Import Levy for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

“Mr Speaker, looking at the above business and others waiting to be programmed, my Honourable Colleagues will agree with me the herculean task ahead of us in this Third Meeting and I humbly encourage our hardworking Committee Chairpersons and their Ranking Members to expedite action on the various items already before them and prepare to receive new referrals as the Speaker may so direct,” Mr Afenyo-Markin stated.

GNA

