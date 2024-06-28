Farmer develops engorged testicles after having sex with ex-girlfriend in the bush

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 28, GNA – Mr Kobena Ebo, a 37-year-old farmer residing at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, has had his testicles strangely enlarged after having sexual intercourse with his former girlfriend in the bush.

According to him, the incident happened about a month ago and his testicles had swollen about twice the size of a football with minuscule boils and a spreading sore beneath the surface, causing significant abdominal discomfort and insomnia.

Confirming his predicament to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ebo said he resided at Kasoa with his spouse but had journeyed to Gomoa Dawurampong, his ancestral home, to procure provisions.

He said he unexpectedly met his former partner who was going to search for firewood, and they engaged in a conversation, during which he noticed that she was not wearing any undergarments and he walked her to the bush and had sex with her.

“I found myself unable to resist the overwhelming emotions that ensued, leading to sexual activity in the rural countryside, inspired by the surroundings,” he recounted.

Shortly after the intercourse, he began experiencing discomfort in his testicles, along with the emergence of pimples that have since escalated beyond his ability to manage.

As per his account, all efforts to seek treatment to the illness had been unsuccessful and he is appealing to the public to go to his aid with financial assistance to seek medical treatment.

GNA

