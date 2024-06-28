GNA story gets impact as contractor removes speed ramps from Sunyani-Abesim stretch

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 28, GNA – A road construction firm based in Accra has removed speed ramps it built on the Abesim-Sunyani Highway, one of the busiest roads in the Sunyani municipality, following a Ghana News Agency (GNA) report.

The construction of the speed ramps was greeted with agitations and protests from commercial drivers and other road users and stakeholders.

The GNA carried the story, and the contractors had since removed the speed ramps from the stretch.

During a visit on Friday, the GNA noticed the contractors had removed the about six speed ramps built between the Abesim and the Sunyani Police School portion of the road.

Though the contractors were not on site, the GNA noticed work on the re-painting of the pedestrian crossing points, fixing and replacement of road signs and construction of 20-metre pavements on both sides of the road were progressing.

Some of the commercial drivers expressed appreciation to the government for the removal of the speed ramps, which obstructed driving on the stretch.

When contacted, Madam Abigail Atinpoka, the Bono Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) told the GNA the construction of the speed ramps was a component of a project, being implemented by the NRSA to help reduce rising cases of pedestrian knockdowns on the highway.

The NRSA sought funding from the Road Fund and awarded the execution of the contract to bring sanity on the road, and thereby, make it friendlier for school children.

Madam Atinpoka also commended the GNA for its extensive reports on road safety and education and also helping to bring sanity on the roads, and expressed the hope that the media would continue to collaborate with the Authority to reduce crashes and needless deaths.

She advised pedestrians to endeavour to cross the roads at designated crossing points and avoid jaywalking as well and urged drivers to observe traffic regulations too.

