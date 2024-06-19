Several Euro 2024 fan zones in Germany closed due to storm warnings

Berlin, June 18, (dpa/GNA) – Euro 2024 fan zones and public viewing areas in several German host cities, including Tuesday’s match venue of Dortmund, will remain closed due to a forecast of heavy thunderstorms in the regions, local authorities have said.

Apart from Dortmund, the decision also affects the capital Berlin, and in the western German cities of Dusseldorf, Cologne and Gelsenkirchen.

The fan zone in Leipzig, where the day’s other match between Portugal and the Czech Republic is to take place, remains open for now.

Officials said that it was not fully clear whether the storms with potentially gale-force wind, heavy rain and hail would hit the eastern city, with another assessment to come later in the afternoon.

In Dortmund, thousands of Turkish fans were expected to follow their national team’s opener against Georgia in the fan zone at the Friedensplatz square and in the public viewing area at the Westfalenpark.

Up to 80,000 Turkish fans are said to be in Dortmund and planned to gather in the appropriate areas before the game. According to the Dortmund city authorities, planned events with the fan associations of both nations were also cancelled.

“Dortmund has been looking forward to and preparing for a big fan party with tens of thousands of Turkish and Georgian fans in the city. However, the safety of the fans in our city is our priority,” said Martin Sauer, Dortmund’s representative for Euro 2024.

