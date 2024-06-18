Ada Assurance hopeful of retaining Beach Soccer Premier League title  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), June 18, GNA-Mr. Maxwell Kpeglo, the Team Manager of Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club in Zone Two of the ongoing Beach Soccer Premier League has stated that his team is poised to retain the Title.

According to him, the team was fully prepared for the mantle ahead and would win matches accordingly in the season.

Mr. Kpeglo said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a Beach Soccer Premier League match day two at Keta Beach Soccer Arena at the Emancipation Beach resort.

“We know we are the defending champions of the Beach Soccer Premier League title, and all teams are eager to defeat us this season, but we are well prepared to retain the trophy,” he stated.

Mr. Kpeglo urged all fans to rally behind the team and support them for the success of the Club in the ongoing League.

He said the coaches, the playing body and the entire management of the Club were ready to deliver an excellent league season.

“We are playing about 15 league matches in zone two, and l know the journey will be rough, but i strongly believe we will retain the title since we have all the old players together with the upcoming ones ready for the job.”

Ada Assurance BSC gathered four points from the first two league matches with a narrow 3-2 win over Kedzi-Havedzi Mighty Warriors BSC and a 2-2 draw versus Kedzi Miracle BSC.

Other teams which include Sunset Sports have four points with Kedzi-Havedzi Mighty Warriors and Tegbi Ocean Stars having three points each.

Vodza Iron Breakers and Kedzi Miracles have a point each from their first two respective matches played.

The Beach Soccer League in zone two would continue June 24 at the Keta Beach Soccer Arena at Emancipation Beach, with all teams hoping to grab the three maximum points.

Some fans, players and coaches have since expressed happiness over the return of the League.

GNA

