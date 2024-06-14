Education of WAEC Awardee truncated over lack of funds 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, June 14, GNA – A West African Examinations Council (WAEC) awardee, Akosua Adjei Boateng is unable to continue her education at the tertiary level because of lack of funds.

Akosua, an orphan and a former student of Juaso Senior High Technical School, Juaso-Ashanti obtained grade A in eight subjects in 2023 WASSCE.

The audience gathered at the National Theatre where WAEC held its Distinction Awards were shocked to hear that Akosua was still at home because there were no funds to enable her to continue her education.

Meanwhile, the WAEC had adjudged her the best candidate in the technical programme.

Soon after taking her cash prize and certificate of recognition from WAEC, Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General, Ghana Education Service announced to the audience that he was going to take care of Akosua’s education.

Soon after the programme, the GNA gathered that Dr Nkansah, a native of Juaso had asked that Akosua together with some family members to see him.

The audience at the auditorium applauded Dr Nkansah ‘s announcement to support Akosua.

Akosua told the GNA that she aspired to be a Civil Engineer.

Mr John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs WAEC, made Akosua plight known at the Council’s Distinction awards ceremony.

Mr Kapi after announcing Akosua’s excellent grades she obtained in the 2023 WASSCE for School Candidates said despite Akosua’s grades, she was not in any tertiary school.

He said Akosua needed support to enable her to continue with her education at the tertiary level

