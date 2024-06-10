Education Minister applauds Prempeh College for winning Robofest World Championship in US 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 10, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has applauded Prempeh College for the emerging winners of the Robofest World Championships, Unknown Mission Challenge (UMC) 2024, held in the United States of America.

He said, “You have done very well, and you have made Africa proud. We have the best talents in the world. We are disciplined. We are focused, and this win has affirmed my trust in the Ghanaian child.”

The Minister made the commendation when the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, led a delegation from Prempeh College to pay a courtesy call on him in Accra.

The visit was to introduce the Minister to the students from Prempeh College who recently won the Robofest World Championships.

The Minister donated GHC10,000 to support the training and preparation of the school’s team for the next edition of the competition.

The Education Minister applauded the winners and said the accomplishment was a demonstration that something great was happening in Ghana’s education system.

The Education Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, urged the global award winners to keep up the good work by reading more books and spending more time on their studies.

He assured them of the government’s readiness to continue investing in education and charged the students to take advantage of the huge investment being made in the education sector to shape their future dreams.

The Very Rev. Lewis Asare, the Headmaster of Prempeh College, attributed the gains made in the school to the collective efforts of students, teaching staff, and non-teaching staff, as well as the outstanding performance and commitment of the coaches of the school’s Robotics Team, led by Mr Kwame Owusu Opoku.

He pledged to continue working very hard to ensure that the students received the best training that would not only help them pass their final exams but impact positively on their skills to make more relevant to society after their education.

The delegation to the Education Ministry also had other members, such as the Board Chairman of Prempeh College, the Headmaster and teachers.

Prempeh College participated in and excelled at the Robofest World Championships, held in Michigan, USA, in May 2024.

The team participated in both the Unknown Mission Challenge and the Game Category.

For their outstanding performance, the organisers of the event, Lawrence Technological University, have awarded a merit-based scholarship in recognition of their exceptional performance: USD 80,000 for each member of the UMC Team and USD 64.000 for each member of the Game Team.

The team received medals, trophies, and other souvenirs as part of their rewards.

GNA

