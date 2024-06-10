University of Energy and Natural Resources Vice Chancellor encourages parents to value STEAM education 

By Regina Benneh/Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Nsoatre (B/R), June 10, GNA - Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), has encouraged parents to embrace the value of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Education.

He observed that STEAM education would promote curiosity, support creative endeavors, and instill a positive attitude towards children learning at home, ultimately shaping their attitudes towards education and future careers.

Prof. Asare-Bediako made the statement in a speech delivered on his behalf at the 47th speech and prize giving day celebration of the Sacred Heart Senior School at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The theme of the celebration was “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics Education and Attitudinal Change: The Wheels to Sustainable Development in the 21st century.”

Prof. Asare-Bediako highlighted the crucial role that educators and parents played in promoting STEAM education and fostering attitudinal change, while emphasizing the need for teachers to be equipped with the necessary skills and resources through professional development opportunities and collaborative teaching models to deliver interdisciplinary and engaging lessons.

He said a transformative shift in attitudes towards education and sustainability could lead to a generation that was innovative, inclusive and dedicated to building a better future.

Prof. Asare-Bediako underscored that achieving sustainable development was a collective effort from all sectors of society and pointed out that STEAM education stimulated students to explore the connections between science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, by enhancing cognitive abilities while nurturing creativity and innovation.

He said by integrating these disciplines, students could develop a holistic understanding of the world around them and cultivate skills that were essential for success in the 21st century.

Prof. Asare-Bediako stressed the importance of integrating a profound attitudinal shift alongside STEAM education, saying the shift involved fostering a mindset that valued lifelong learning, embraced diversity, and prioritized sustainability.

He stated that prioritizing STEAM education and cultivating a mindset that valued learning, creativity, and sustainability could drive meaningful change and secure a prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Chairing the ceremony, Ms. Rosemary Mroba Gaisie, an alumna and Deputy Director of Communications at the Judicial Services of Ghana, emphasized the importance of collaboration among the different year groups and partners to enhance the school’s global competitiveness.

Ms. Gaisie urged the year groups to come together and pool their resources to support various projects aimed at advancing the school’s development that would leave a lasting impact on future generations.

GNA

