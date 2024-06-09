ECG pays courtesy call on Oti Regional Minister 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) June 9, GNA – The General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in charge of the Volta/Oti Regions, together with a section of management and staff of the Company, has paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional Minister at his office in Dambai.

Ms Christiana Jatoe-Kaleo, the General Manager, said the visit was to familiarize with the new Regional Minister, inspect their establishments and meet with staff as well as build strategic partnerships.

She said management and staff of ECG were committed to ensuring excellent customer service delivery to their clients and would work assiduously to achieve their corporate goals.

Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP), Mr Daniel Machator (Rtd), the Oti Regional Minister welcomed the team from ECG and commended them for their warm gesture.

He said citizens had over the years enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the nation’s power providers and expected continuous collaboration.

Mr Machator assured residents that the Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) was working with the ECG over the current light bills, adding their intervention would remedy the situation.

“ORCC would demonstrate its clearest indication to give up their support in the hope of bringing efficiency in ECG’s operations within the region,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The General Manager was accompanied by management members from the Regional Head office, including Mr Godfred Awuku, Regional Engineer, Mr Solomon Adjiku, Regional Commercial manager, Mrs Veronica Larbi Mensah, Regional Materials and Transport Manager and Madam Irene Mary Odame, District Manager at Dambai.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

