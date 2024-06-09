Africa DataCentres partners with Onix Data Centre, to create resilient data centre  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 9, GNA – Africa DataCentres, a business of Cassava Technologies group, has partnered Onix Data Centre to bolster data services in West Africa.

The collaboration aims to have a physical data centre presence in Africa, especially Ghana, to offer its customers extended geographical reach, expand expertise and have a unified customer experience across the globe.

Mr Yen Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Onix Data Centre, said Ghana needed a data centre for security sovereignty and rapid performance of processing data required services.

He said having a data server in the country would assist the government to achieve its digitization goals, transforming the economy from analogue to a digital based one.

He said the data centre would provide various IT services to clients both from the public and private sectors, including internet services, bank and insurance companies, schools, churches, government data and web hosting as well.

The CEO said the data base center in the country would provide data accessibility even if there were disruptions of cables undersea, making it a resilient and reliable data system.

Dr Krishnan Ranganath, Regional Executive of Africa DataCentres, said it was crucial for Ghana to have its own data servers rather than relying solely on foreign data servers.

He said the collaboration had the technical capabilities to provide effective data services, making the Ghanaian market more valuable for investors.

He said more extensive and expanded data base centres, the stronger and powerful the data base would be.

Mr Ranganath said the database centre would ensure small and medium businesses leverage cloud base email to save storage and cost for efficient production, adding that there was a collocation for companies who wanted to manage their own data base.

The strategic collaboration saw both companies eager and enthusiastic to help build the digital agenda of Ghana to compete with other developed countries.

Africa Data Centres owns and operates Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities.

It aims at bringing international experts to the pan-African market, and provides a home for all medium and large enterprises across the world.

