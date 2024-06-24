Drobonso Community wins 2024 SALAFEST football Gala  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 24, GN A- Drobonso Community in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency of the Ashanti Region, have been crowned champions of the 2024 Salafest football gala.

They defeated Hamidu Community 3-2 on penalties to emerge winners, whereas Anyinofi and Fumsu picked the third and fourth place respectively.

The winners took home a trophy and cash prize of GHS 10,000.00, whilst second placed Hamidu Community went home with GHS 6,000.00, third place Anyinofi Community went home with GHS 3,000.00 and fourth place Fumsu pocketed GHS 1,000.00.

Seth Adomako was crowned as the best player of the competition, with the best goalkeeper going to Owusu Boateng Godfred, whilst Abdul Razak Yahaya won the Goal King award.

The event organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the constituency Hajia Nasira Afrah was to unite the youth and the people of Sekyere Afram Plains.

Eight communities participated in the competition. They were, Dagomba, Anyinofi, Drobonso, Fumsua, Hamidu, Dawia, Issahkrom, and Seneso.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Hajia Afrah, encouraged the youth to embrace unity for development and prosperity.

She used the opportunity to express appreciation to the youth for making the just-ended registration exercise peaceful.

She said it was truly inspiring to witness the power of sports in bringing communities together and fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie, especially during these challenging times.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Drobonso for their well-deserved victory in the competition.”

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for the Tamale South, who was the special guest for the event urged the youth to consider football as a trade and education for a better future.

He said Black Stars player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who plays for Leicester City in England is a typical example for the youth to emulate.

