Dr. Bawumia promises tax amnesty for Ghanaian businesses in 2025 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, June 10, GNA – Ghanaian businesses will receive tax amnesty in 2025 on their operations.

The move will be part of efforts of the country’s transition to the flat rate tax system, where every Ghanaian would have to pay a single rate on taxable goods and services.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, who announced this, said he would also introduce alignment of import duties, when elected as President in the December general elections.

Addressing members of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs as part of his three-day campaign tour of the region, he said this would help importers and businesses to predict on the taxes they would have to pay.

Dr Bawumia pointed out that one thing that was disturbing importers and the business community was unpredictability.

“This is one thing that is disturbing importers, there is no predictability. The predictability on import duties will help importers to have a fair idea of how much to pay and on a flat rate in Ghana Cedis.”

The quantity of each goods being imported must have a flat rate, since there is no predictability, prices of goods and services are being increased without notices and benchmarks and this brings about inflationary biases,” he told the chiefs.

On credit systems, he mentioned that Ghana had been able to generate a database to help implement credit scoring, adding that the country would start credit scoring before December 2024.

Dr. Bawumia, touching on digital skills, pledged to train one million youth in digital skills to maximize job opportunities across the nation.

“Even people who are school dropouts will be trained in digital skills for a better Ghana.”

The Vice President indicated that since he had worked tirelessly and performed well under the government of President Akufo-Addo if voted as the next President, he would continue to fight corrupt practices and remain accountable to Ghanaians.

He said the Government was in the process of empowering chiefs to be actively involved in the governance system.

To this end, he noted, the Government would need to amend the Chieftaincy Act, give more powers to chiefs and resource them financially to discharge their duties.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu, Asante Mamponghene, thanked the Vice President for the visit and said the chiefs would always support the government to implement various initiatives that would help improve the living conditions of the people.

