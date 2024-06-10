We need enhanced regulatory, legal framework in water and sanitation sector  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, June 10, GNA – Stakeholders at a forum have called for the implementation of an enhanced regulatory and legal framework to address challenges in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sector.

They said regulatory and monitoring in the sector was low, resulting in the poor delivery of services in the sector, especially at the local levels.

The forum, dubbed “WASH Systems Watch” was organised by Agenda 4 Change, a coalition of non-governmental organisations in Water and Sanitation.

The forum brought together members of the coalition comprising Water Aid, IRC, World Vision, Catholic Relief Services, PATH, and CONIWAS to deliberate on the WASH sector.

Madam Vida Duti, Country Director of IRC Ghana, said as the WASH sector was growing, it was important to ensure corresponding improved regulation and accountability.

“We are looking at how as a sector we can ensure proper regulation, because if we ensure proper regulation, there is proper accountability, everybody is doing what is supposed to be done,” she said.

Madam Duti said the sector was, however, seeing some progress in meeting targets and the goal of universal water services for everyone, and attributed it to increased stakeholder participation in the sector.

“But we believe that if we improve on the systems for delivery and align our efforts better, we will even make greater progress because there will be more efficiency in how we do things in the sector,” she added.

Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, said although targets of WASH were being achieved, there was a need to effectively coordinate the activities.

He said the sector was fundamental to the nation’s middle to long-term developmental objectives due to the role water and sanitation played in the lives of people.

Madam Suzzy Abaidoo, Senior WASH Programme Officer, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, said current issues in the WASH sector required some reorganisation to deliver services more efficiently and effectively.

She said the Ministry had commenced a reform process through the revision of the National Water Policy and the development of the WASH Development Programme.

