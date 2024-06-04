Dr Bawumia assures road construction equipment for MMDAs this month

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 04, GNA – All is set for the government to receive a shipment of various road construction equipment this month to decentralise road transportation infrastructure and promote development at the district level.

The equipment including graders, rollers, tipper trucks and water tankers would be allocated to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the Vice President and Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced.

Additionally, the government will allocate resources for fuel, stone, and sand to facilitate construction activities, all under the supervision of the 48 Engineer Regiment.

Dr. Bawumia made this known when he addressed the Central Regional House Chiefs as part of his two-day working tour of the region.

He emphasised the importance of extensive road development throughout Ghana, highlighting its significance in national development.

Dr Bawumia also debunked claims of neglect in road infrastructure and further pledged government’s commitment to enhancing transportation networks.

The NPP’s flagbearer outlined an ambitious plan to reduce Ghana’s energy costs by transitioning from fossil fuel-based power generation to solar energy if elected President.

The proposed vision aims to introduce approximately 2000 megawatts of solar energy within the first four years of his tenure, which could potentially cut electricity expenses by at least 50 percent.

Dr Bawumia underscored Ghana’s abundant solar energy potential, emphasising its cost-effectiveness compared to importing fuel.

He highlighted the advantages of harnessing solar power, which was freely available and eliminates the need for foreign exchange to purchase fuel.

In the fight against corruption, Dr Bawumia lauded the government’s digitalisation efforts for enhancing public service delivery efficiency and significantly combating corruption within the public sector.

He said the rigorous digitalisation initiative being pursued by the government will help reduce direct human interaction in public service provision to minimise bribery and corruption.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the initiative had yielded positive results by streamlining public service delivery, increasing revenue generation, and bolstering anti-corruption measures across various sectors.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

