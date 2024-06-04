Assembly hands over classroom block to Mahamamo Basic School

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Mahamamo (W/R), June 4, GNA – The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly has constructed a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Mahamamo Municipal Assembly (M/A) Basic School.

The new classroom block, funded from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), has an office, store, computer room, enviro loo toilet facility and urinal bay.

Speaking at the opening of the school, Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly, said the new classroom block would enhance teaching and learning.

He urged the pupils to be disciplined and concentrate on their books more to ensure the investment made did not become wasted.

He commended the Divisional Chief of Mahamamo, Nana Kwabena Gyan II, for his consistent contribution in promoting education in his community.

Mr William Boss Baiden, the Deputy Director of Finance and Administration, Municipal Education Directorate, commended the Assembly for ensuring a conducive environment for teaching and learning and assured that the facility would be maintained to extend its life span.

Nana Gyan, on his part, lauded the MCE and Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, for their passion towards enhancing the growth of education in the municipality.

The Assembly Member of Esuaso Electoral Area, Mr Maxwell Kindo, appealed to the Assembly to construct a teachers quarters for the Mahamamo Community to attract more teachers to the area.

GNA

