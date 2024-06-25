DOVVSU officers undergo training on sexual, gender-based violence in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), June 25, GNA – The Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has organised a day’s training workshop against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and harmful practice with the aim of decreasing it.

As part of the programme, the Ghana Police Service had a capacity building programme for Regional, Municipal and District Coordinators of DOVVSU, who have a direct mandate and are primary stakeholders, in terms of prosecuting offenders and protecting victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

Ms. Esther Hammond, the Oti Regional Director, Department of Gender, used the opportunity to create awareness of GBV, which would help the officers to properly document evidence, how to conduct interviews with victims and witnesses and file comprehensive reports that could lead to more effective investigations and prosecution of perpetrators.

She said understanding the diverse manifestation GBV cases was crucial for effective prevention and interventions efforts, adding it could manifest in the form of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, forced marriage among others.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Lawrence Wiafe, Crime officer at Nkwanta South took the participants through initial reporting and documentation processes of GBV cases, investigation and evidence gathering, legal procedures and prosecution.

He explained that it was more important to establish regular follow ups with GBV victims in collaboration with other relevant Institutions to help assess the victim’s physical and emotional well-being.

ASP Wiafe said it was important to ensure that the victims’ safety and security were continually monitored including regular assessment of their living conditions and any potential threats from the perpetrators.

Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei-Owoo, Chief Director of Oti Regional Coordinating Council urged stakeholders and state Institutions to collaborate with the police to be impactful in society.

He said the police would succeed and make an impact when the citizens and key Institutions collaborated effectively and worked together for an impactful outcome.

