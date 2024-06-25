Ada Youth Organisation holds conference ahead of Asafotufiami Festival

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Big-Ada, June 25, GNA – The Ada Youth Organisation (AYO), a youth development group, has held its national conference at the Ada Community Centre to prepare for the upcoming Asafotufiami Festival in August this year.

The conference is aimed at making this year’s event historic for indigenes, citizens and visitors.

The AYO, officially established in 1961 to unite all natives of Ada, has executed many development projects in the Traditional Area, including building the community centre, and remains committed to doing more.

Mr Samuel Teye Kabutey, the Chairman of the group, noted that road reconstruction, the building of a palace for the Ada Traditional Area, unemployment issues, chieftaincy disputes and managing conflicts surrounding the Songor Lagoon, among others, were high priority issues for the youth.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the youth had collaborated with security personnel to enforce a ban on indecent dressing during the festival, as those practices were alien to the culture of the area.

Mr Kabutey called on the Asafotufiami Planning Committee to ensure that the schedules were strictly followed for a beautiful and successful celebration.

“Most of the time, our chiefs arrive at the durbar grounds very late, and this prevents us from performing some of our cultural dances, which is disappointing,” he added.

Mr. David Kpodo, the Public Relations Officer of AYO, said Ada needed more police posts and stations to facilitate the reporting of crime for swift intervention.

“When robbery is going on in the neighbourhood and we want to report it to the police, the thieves leave before the police arrive due to the distance.” he said.

“So, if we can get as many police stations as possible, it will help us. We want the police to work diligently in the area to curb the menace of theft, smoking, attacks, and other social vices and to maintain peace, especially as the Asafotufiami is approaching.”

