Detention of Awutu-Senya-East NDC parliamentary candidate will needlessly raise political temperature — Mahama 

Accra, June 8, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the police’s detention of Madam Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, will needlessly raise the political temperature in the country.

In a tweet, he said: “There is no justification for the decision by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare, on the orders of the National Security Advisor, Albert Kan Dapaah, to detain a Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency in Police custody”.

“This action, taken on the instructions of the National Security Secretariat, will needlessly raise the political temperature in the country and spark avoidable tension.”

Mr Mahama said the Police Service must not allow itself to be used to hang the peace and stability of the nation months before a crucial national election.

“I call on the IGP, the Peace Council, the Government, and the People of Ghana to recognise that justice is not just a moral imperative but a crucial prerequisite for maintaining peace and stability in a nation,” he stated

“We cannot allow the police service to be used to stifle opposition and intimidate innocent Ghanaians and political opponents in the run-up to the 2024 elections.”

Mr Mahama said clearly, the intention to detain the candidate after she had already been granted bail was an attempt to intimidate her in her quest to unseat Madam Hawa Koomson, the New Patriotic Party incumbent Member of Parliament for the Constituency and the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

“I urge the IGP to urgently reconsider his actions and release Naa Koryoo immediately for the sake of justice and the stability of our nation,” he said.

He noted that it was high time the police fulfilled their duty to serve and protect all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations. “#JusticeForNaaKoryoo; #FreeNaaKoryooNow” he tweeted.

