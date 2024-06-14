Bulgaria Wants You forum brings together businesses, successful people in Sofia



Sofia, June 14 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria Wants You’s Forum, titled “Career and Life: Why in Bulgaria?” featured dozens of companies presenting employment opportunities to people who choose to develop their careers in Bulgaria in their respective professional fields.

Successful Bulgarians from various fields shared how they built their careers and gave advice to the forum participants.

The event took place at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

The event was opened by organizers Ivan Hristov and Andrey Arnaudov, who pointed out that this is the fourth edition of the initiative, and this year it features a workshop area with useful practical advice and interactive demonstrations.

The ministries of tourism and of economy and communications also had their own stand.

Banker Levon Hampartzoumian said that professional development in Bulgaria is possible and that it is important for the Bulgarian diaspora to be more united.

He called on young people to set achievable goals, as “the world doesn’t end if you don’t achieve your career goal”, and that balance with personal life is also important.

The banker also commented on Bulgarians who neither work nor study, who he estimated are between 500,000 and one million people.

A survey conducted in the previous month was also presented. The data show that 89% of respondents envision their professional development in the next five years in Bulgaria, and 11% plan to pursue a career abroad.

Regarding their priorities, survey participants indicated that their factors for happiness include “significant other” (62%), “having children” (45%), “good personal health” (43%), “financial security (38%) and others.

