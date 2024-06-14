“Be fully committed to problem-solving” –EOCO Boss to GAFCSC Course 81 graduates 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, June 14, GNA – Commissioner of Police (COP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has charged graduates of the Junior Staff Course (JSC) 81 to commit to solving problems at their places of work.

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in an address to the officers, urged them to utilise the knowledge gained to solve problems in a world saddled with various threats to peace and security such as terrorism, ethnic and religious disputes and natural or environmental disasters.

She said this at the graduation ceremony of 76 officers of the Junior Staff Course (JSC) 81 at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Teshie.

“…It is important that you constantly strive to arrive at a clearer understanding of what it takes to contain any of these threats, be it natural or man-made. I exhort you, therefore, as professional military officers to be ahead in your awareness and preparations at all times to be on top of challenges that you might encounter in your future endeavours,” she said.

Madam Tiwaa added that the knowledge gained would also position them to effectively manage the multi-dimensional challenges they were likely to face as they advanced in their military careers.

She expressed optimism that the findings and recommendations of their projects would be given the needed attention by appropriate authorities to generate the desired policies aimed at addressing security issues.

Brigadier-General Albert Kwadwo Dawohoso, the Assistant Commandant, Junior Division at GAFCSC, said the course went beyond equipping officers with problem-solving skills to developing their “leadership, analytical and communications skills whilst providing the foundation for subsequent career development”.

Students of JSC 81 were taken through a 19-week intensive course training which included a two-week internal security and counter-insurgency course, which culminated in a field exercise codenamed “Ombudsman” where participants were schooled on internal security management.

Some 67 out of the total officers of the course were Ghanaian military officers drawn from the Army, Navy and Airforce.

The rest consist of four Nigerian Army officers, three officers from the Botswana Defence Forces, an officer from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and one from the Gambian Armed Forces.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

