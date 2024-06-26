Bulgaria Cultural Centre opens for business, tourism

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, June, 26, GNA – The Bulgaria Cultural Centre opened Tuesday in Accra and will become a permanent meeting space for Bulgarians in Ghana and people of diverse nationalities.

It is located in a serene enclave at Cantoments, Kakramadu Road, operating as a standard facility with ancillary services to support business and tourism.

The interactive opening session attracted business and corporate individuals who experienced a part of Bulgarian hospitality and culture.

They were treated to savouries, beverages, and good music from the repertoire of Ghanaian musician and keyboardist, Ken Carbonu, together with a selection of Bulgarian melodies.

The Centre, which consists of a restaurant, will offer a variety of Bulgarian and Ghanaian dishes.

Mr Nico van Staalduinen, Honorary Consul for Bulgaria to Ghana, said services at the Centre represented the warm reception offered in Bulgaria.

“What you see inside here is what you see in the cities and the restaurants of Bulgaria in traditional styles…The Bulgarian culture is prominent in food and the way we dress and it is a great country for summer holidays,” he stated, and encouraged individuals to explore the country’s rich culture.

Apart from hosting Bulgarians in Ghana, Mr Staalduinen said the Centre would also be a meeting point for the over 100 Ghanaians who studied in Bulgaria and those currently studying in the country.

The Centre, he added, would conduct weekly Bulgarian classes, regular Bulgarian events, and again serve as “a place to promote business and tourism for Ghanaians”.

“The Center will in the near future be extended with a Bulgarian and Ghanaian Business incubator offices concentrating on study in Bulgaria, Bulgarian agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Wine and spirits, IT Sector and Bulgarian Tourism,” the Embassy official stated.

Mr Yanko Yordanov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to Ghana, described the Centre as “an important meeting point”, and reiterated the country’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Ghana.

