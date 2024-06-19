Brewaniase wins SOCO project inter-cluster football games

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Jun 19, GNA – Brewaniase, a community in the Nkwanta South Municipality has emerged winners of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

It was organised by the Assembly as a component of the project to foster social cohesion and promote peace among individuals and groups by engaging the six clusters.

The clusters included Nkwanta, Brewaniase, Kechiebi,Nyambong, Tutukpene and Portripor.

Mr. Felix Owusu Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South Assembly seized the opportunity to educate the participants about the SOCO project and its benefits to the municipality.

The MCE admonished the people to position themselves to access the next phase of the project.

He extended his gratitude to all stakeholders who were working diligently to establish Nkwanta South as a premier destination for businesses, leisure and harmony for all.

The winners expressed gratitude to the organisers and promised peaceful coexistence with other communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

