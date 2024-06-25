Bono region records 10 cases of measles within six months

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 25, GNA – Ten cases of measles have been recorded in the Bono Region from January to June this year, Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director, Public Health at the Bono Regional Directorate of Health has said. In 2023, the region recorded 14 cases, stated, and expressed worry about declines in immunization coverages in the region over the past three years.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s engagement meeting in Sunyani on immunization coverage and Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance cases, Dr Quarshie appealed to all stakeholders to help improve immunization coverage in the region.

The Directorate organised the engagement to rally support of the participants to improve health outcomes in the region.

It was attended by religious and traditional leaders, associations, transport unions, civil society organisations and actors.

Dr Qaurshie indicated that immunization was a proven tool for controlling and eliminating life threatening infectious diseases, averting between 2 million and 3 million deaths each year.

However, he added that coverage in the region had diminished in the region over the past three years, saying the directorate required active support from everybody to the regional immunization performance.

On OPD cases, Dr Quarshie said attendance in the region had also seen a sharp decline, and which also required a concerted approach to improve it.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

