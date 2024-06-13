Bawumia begins distribution of ‘One Student, One Tablet’ programme 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, June 13, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has handed over thousands of computer tablets to some students at the Opoku Ware School in Kumasi.

He also commissioned the first smart-school block and witnessed the first lessons in the classrooms.

The hand-over of the tablets and the commissioning of the block are in fulfillment of a pledge the Government made to Ghanaians to, among others, provide an ICT-driven environment for teaching and learning of the next generation of Ghanaian students.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia stated that the tablets were pre-loaded with textbooks, sample examination questions and other educational aids for teaching and learning.

He emphasised the Government’s long-term vision that underpinned the ongoing reforms of the country’s education system.

“Over the past seven years, we have been working to create the necessary, conducive environment to prepare our children to partake fully in the fourth industrial revolution by investing in technology-based and -driven teaching and learning, with training and incentives for teachers, and infrastructure and equipment for students.

“No country in Africa, and very few in the world, certainly not the US and Estonia, which is said to be the most digitalised country in the world, has taken the decision to supply complete educational materials like tablets to their students.

“No country in Africa has done this, and Ghana has once again set the pace for the continent,” Bawumia stated.

“We are making this heavy investment now, with returns down the years, but we know it will be worth every cedi invested,” he added.

The Reverend Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere, the Headmaster of Opoku Ware Senior High, expressed delight over the successful roll-out of the programme, noting that the world was continually undergoing changes and it was important to prepare the next generation of students adequately.

“I am delighted that we have overcome all the challenges, and the programme has taken off. I am even more delighted that it is taking off in my school, and it’s the Vice President, who has championed this programme is also here to hand over these tablets,” Rev. Sekyere stated.

Rev. Sekyere, also the National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), admonished the students to take proper care of the tablets to achieve their purposes.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, reiterated the government’s commitment to providing modern and quality education to Ghanaian children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

