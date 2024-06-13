Obiri Boahen calls for well-armed military, police at polling stations 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, June 13, GNA – Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to facilitate the presence of fully armed military and police, particularly, at identified election hotspots on Election Day, December 7, 2024.



The military and police must also be allowed to discipline troublemakers for the nation to sail through a peaceful and violent-free Election 2024 to sustain the prevailing peace of the nation, he said.

“We need military and police support for a peaceful election,” Nana Boahen said, adding, “to achieve another successful and violent free elections, the government must team up with the military and the police to monitor the voting process so that political parties cannot misbehave at the polling centers,

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sunyani, Nana Boahen, a legal practitioner, said the country had gone far in her multi-party democracy, and it could therefore not allow desperate and ambitious politicians to compromise on her peace and stability.



That would derail or draw back the development of the country, and further destroy the solid socio-economic foundation laid by the President Akufo-Addo administration.



Describing the political atmosphere in the country as fragile, Nana Boahen indicated it would only take a contingent of fully armed military and police personnel “ready to discipline political miscreants” for the nation to sustain her prevailing peace and stability.



“In fact, as for the NPP we are ready to accept the results outcome of the December 7 polls, however certain pronouncements by the NDC show they are desperate for political power after eight years in opposition.



“But the issue is that it is the electorate who are going to decide on that, we must create a peaceful atmosphere for them to do so. In a democratic dispensation, elections are not about who is good at violence, and even if so, the NDC cannot match the NPP on that,” Nana Boahen stated.



He added: “My brother, it is unfortunate that some people do not know what political turmoil or disorder can do to a country like Ghana. Go elsewhere and see and you will agree with me that we need the military and the police at our polling stations now,” Nana Boahen stated.



On the current national economic situation, the former Deputy General Secretary admitted wholeheartedly about the rising prices of food and commodities, but, however, added the next NPP Government under the leadership of Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would stabilise and turn the economic fortunes of the nation around.

GNA

