Consumer Protection Agency calls for action against illegal paint producers

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, June 13, GNA – The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to clamp down on illegal paint producers in the country to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Mr Kofi Kapito, the Chief Executive Officer of the CPA, who disclosed this at a press conference in Accra, said the CPA’s surveillance task force had uncovered a troubling issue regarding paint products.

“The so called ‘American Paint’ is a notable example, which lacked approval from the GSA despite its popularity on the market,” he said.

Those paints were imported, packaged in unlabeled drums, lacking any indication or origin or manufacturer, contrary to GSA and EPA regulations, he noted.

Mr Kapito said those unlabeled paints were then repackaged and labeled as ‘American Paints,’ which were sold and distributed into the local markets in the country.

“Our investigations confirm that products manufactured in the USA, whether for domestic use or export, should not lack essential labelling, including the manufacturer’s details, batch number, ingredients, expiring date and barcode for traceability.”

The CPA had informed the public that those ‘American paints’ were fraudulent and misleading consumers, adding that: “We have identified a concerning trend of individuals producing paints in backyards and homes.”

He said the production of paints may be hazardous if not handled professionally and in a supervised environment by skilled and professional employees under strict safety conditions as mandated by the EPA and GSA.

“These makeshift operations are often situated in communities, which now pose significant health risks to booth the producers and the community members,” Mr Kapito added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

