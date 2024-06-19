Less than 150 days to go: MNCs get ready to shine at CIIE 2024 

With 325,000 square meters of exhibition area for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) having already been booked by more than 1,000 companies around the globe, the 2024 edition of the world’s first national-level import-themed expo is expected to make an even bigger splash this November.

Global brands further expand business in China via the CIIE

As a frequenter of the CIIE, Ireland has over the past six editions of the event brought a range of high-quality food products, including milk powder from grass-fed cows, organic chocolate, whisky and gin, with many of them making their global debut at the annual trade fair.

Over the years, companies from 173 countries and regions have made appearances at the CIIE and carried out tentative transactions worth over $420 billion. Nearly 2,500 new products, technologies and services have debuted at the event.

Greece’s Piraeus Port, the chief seaport of Athens and a key project in China-Greece cooperation, has participated in the expo every year since 2018.

“Six-time participant Piraeus Port has further boosted its interaction with global maritime stakeholders and enhanced the creation of business opportunities,” Greek Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras noted, hailing the fair as “significant and well-recognized globally”.

In addition to the Business Exhibition, the Country Exhibition proffers a platform where countries can improve their global image and increase their international presence.

As a major participant, the UK has showcased its world-leading technologies and services in areas like healthcare, finance, education food and agricultural products at the event.

According to the UK government website, the expo offers a unique platform for UK businesses to display some of the country’s most innovative technologies and connect with Chinese businesses, investors, and consumers.

Hongqiao Forum spotlights global issues

As a crucial part of the annual CIIE, the Hongqiao Forum invites worldwide high-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates and senior executives of industrial pacesetters to discuss global issues.

The sixth Hongqiao Forum in 2023 saw a record attendance of more than 8,000 people and featured 22 subforums on a range of subjects such as financial reform and innovation, digital governance and green investment.

Organizers of the forum have held a series of symposiums and salons over the past few months and invited important figures, including UN representatives, government officials, scholars, and member companies to contribute to this year’s themes and topics.

CIIE 2024 expects more participants

The seventh CIIE will launch another series of global roadshows in the UK, Ireland and Greece from June 19 to 28 to attract more companies with an interest in exporting to China and highlight the CIIE’s supporting policies.

In addition, registration for professional visitors, including buyers, for this year’s expo is now in full swing. A number of roadshows aimed at inviting buyers are now underway, motivating the trade missions to leverage the expo’s prospects and expand their trade partnerships with companies around the world.

With so many showing interest in the trade fair, be sure to secure your spot at CIIE 2024:

Sign up as an exhibitor: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

