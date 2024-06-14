Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Ghana’s Fastest  

Accra, June 14, GNA – The Kumasi Meet of the 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 15.

The event is for athletes in Ashanti, Volta and Brong Ahafo regions.

Mr. Reks Brobby said the Ghana Fastest Human competition is an opportunity for students who want to take Track & Field to a different level.

The meets in Tamale and Cape Coast were packed with enthusiastic young athletes and the competitions were exciting and keen.

Edwin Gadayi, Cynthia Mensah, Shaibu Marizuk and Naseera Quansah have registered their names, hoping to run in the grand final in Accra to decide the overall winner for the season.

University of Ghana, Athletics Track will be venue for the 100 meters final on June 29, after the regional selections at Tamale on May 11, Cape Coast on May 22 and Kumasi on June 15.

Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Pippas Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco, and Global Media Alliance.

GNA

