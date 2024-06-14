Zinabu Issah picks Paris 2024 Paralympic Games slot 

Accra, June 14, GNA – Ghana’s Zinabu Issah has gained qualification to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, after participating in the 2024 Handisport Open Paris.

She becomes the first Ghanaian Para Athlete to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in two disciplines Para Athletics Shot Put and Discuss Throw.

“Wow, what God can not do doesn’t exist”, President of the NPC Ghana and African Paralympic Committee reacted after qualification.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Games is slated for 28th August to 8th September, 2024 in France.

GNA

