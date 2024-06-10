Awutu Senya disturbances: Three suspects granted bail 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 10, GNA—Three suspects involved in disturbances at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region have been granted bail.

They were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle.

A news brief from the Police said the suspects had also been cautioned.

It said suspect, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor was cautioned on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority whilst suspects Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed were cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, the court remanded into Police custody, to reappear on June 19, 2024, suspect Usman Haruna for stabbing one person during the disturbances at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Police investigations are ongoing, while the case docket is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.

GNA

