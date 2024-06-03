Ato Forson Trial: AG opposes Ato Forson’s motion for an order of enquiry into the conduct of the AG

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 03, GNA – The Office of the Attorney-General has Opposed an application filed By Dr Ato Forson, A Former Deputy Minister of Finance, in the ambulance trial, for an order of enquiry into the conduct of the attorney general.

Dr Forson Is also Seeking an Order of Mistrial, Injunction And /Or Stay of Proceedings in the Instant Criminal proceeding.

The AG has opposed the instance application describing it as unfounded, unmeritorious, and unknown to the law.

It said no proper grounds had been canvassed by the applicant to warrant a grant of the application, which was unknown to the laws governing criminal law and practice in Ghana.

The AG said the instant application was a smokescreen and a veiled attempt by the applicant to abort his legitimate prosecution for actions committed as a public officer which led to the state losing colossal amounts of funds.

“Same is incompetent as no one has immunity from prosecution under the laws of Ghana,” it said.

It said the depositions in the affidavit in support of the instant application were laden with spurious allegations which are carefully and mischievously calculated at creating needless doubts about the ability of the court to dispense justice in this case.

The AG said even though the applicant leveled many wild and untrue allegations against the Attorney-General, no deposition in the affidavit in support attacked the integrity of the court or hints or at any decision or action of the trial court ever, impeding the capacity of the administering of Justice in the case.

It said the attempt by the applicant to suggest that the entry of nolle prosequi against Dr Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, was due to some “Exculpatory Evidence” given in the applicant’s favour only highlighted the general falsehoods and mischief in the applicant’s affidavit in support.

The AG said indeed, evidence given by Dr. Anemana before he was discharged as an accused person vindicated the decision to charge all the accused persons in this case, including the applicant and Dr. Anemana himself.

Clearly, the accused person was bent on using any means necessary to get away with crimes committed against the republic and must not be aided in that illegitimate endeavour through a grant of the instant application.

It said it was totally untenable for the applicant to be left off the hook on account of fabricated allegations by Richard Jakpa, the third accused person, aimed at assisting the applicant to gain an unwarranted advantage in the trial.

The AG said the integrity of the proceedings before the court remained intact as the proceedings of the court had been conducted in open court with all parties given the opportunity to test the evidence given for and against them in court, in accord with the common law tradition.

It therefore, described the application as frivolous, vexatious and a complete waste of the court’s time.

