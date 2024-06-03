Three persons arrested for unlawful possession of firearm

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 03, GNA – The Police, Sunday arrested three persons at Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region for possession of firearm without lawful authority.

According to the Police, the suspects, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah, onboard a Honda CRV saloon car with registration number GX-2044-19, were arrested around the Electoral Commission Office at Ofaakor.

The Police said one pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the vehicle.

The suspects are currently assisting Police investigations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

