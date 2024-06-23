Asato outdoors new Asatomanhene 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Asato (O/R), June 23, GNA – Asato Traditional Area in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region has outdoored its new Paramount Chief (Asatomanhene) at Asato.

The new Paramount Chief, Osabarima Osei Bonsu V, a Sanitary Inspector, succeeded Okokyereahene Osei Bonsu IV, who passed away in 2010.

At a colourful ceremony at Asato to outdoor the new Asatomanhene, Nana Kwesi Kram II, Adontenhene of Asato Traditional Area, in handing over the Asatomanhene, said as custom demands, when Chief of such calibre is found it is Adontenhene, who takes custody of him and today, Saturday, June 22, 2024, he is officially handing him over to the Chiefs as their new Paramount Chief.

Osabarima Osei Bonsu V, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called on the indigenes of Asato to help develop the area since he could not rule alone without their spiritual, financial and material support.

He also advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Nana Serwaa Bonsu II, Paramount Queenmother, Asato, in an interview with GNA, said for more than 10 years, Asato had been without a Paramount Chief and called on everyone to support the new chief rule well.

She also appealed to Ghanaians to let peace prevail before, during and after the 2024 election.

The Founders of Asato-Akan migrated from Denkyira Jukwa in the Central Region of Ghana during the reign of Nana Ntim Gyakari because of war.

Present were Nana Dr. Boakye Yiadom, Benkumhene, Asato Traditional Area, Nana Kwamina Ansah, Sanaahene, Nana Sarkodie, Akwamuhene, Nana Osei Kwadwo, Regent, Asato Traditional Area, Professor Christian Anthony Krueger, a native, Abusuapain of Abrade and retired Associate Professor of Department of Science Education, University of Cape Coast, representatives of Kadjebi Traditional Area, security agencies, among others

GNA

