Ada East DCD to meet concerned Assembly members over petition 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Atortorkorpe-Ada, June 23, GNA – Management of the Ada East District has met with the concerned Assembly members who petitioned Mr. Jerryson Ayih, the District Coordinating Director, to urgently summon an emergency Assembly meeting for the election of a presiding member.

The meeting, led by the Coordinating Director, was in response to the petition to deliberate the way forward and look at the law covering such activities by district assemblies.

The Ada East Assembly had failed in a three-time attempt to elect a presiding member due to alleged political power play, a situation the Assembly members said was hindering the formation and convening of the various sub-committees to facilitate discussions and deliberations that would help the growth of the district.

Some 23 Assembly members, in a statement to the DCD, requested an assembly meeting be summoned immediately.

Mr. Ebenezer Nartey, the Assembly member for the Ada-Foah Zongo electoral area, told the Ghana News Agency after the meeting that they, together with management during the meeting, reviewed their letter to ensure that it aligned with the legal framework.

Mr. Nartey said both parties thoroughly examined Part 20, Section 71 of the Standing Orders, clarified specific terms, and agreed that the requested meeting provision in the order could be utilised to summon the presiding member elections.

“The concerned Assembly members emphasised that the DCD should convene the meeting by Thursday, June 27, 2024, as prescribed by law, to conduct the PM elections,” he disclosed.

GNA

