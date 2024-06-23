Nkwanta South NADMO Director cautions residents against floods  

By Patience Tawiah, GNA

Nkwanta (O/R), June 23, GNA – Mr Gideon Boafo, Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Nkwanta South Municipality, has cautioned residents, especially people living in flood prone areas, to take precautions during heavy rains.

He said the Organisation had the duty to safeguard properties of individuals and avert any disaster in the Municipality.

Mr Boafo said the Ghana Meteorological Agency predictions on this year’s rain and its consequences must be taken seriously to protect both lives and property.

He said the Organisation was working hand in hand with the Municipal Assembly to Institute measures to manage and support individuals, who might fall victims.

“I would like to urge all residents to safeguard their property’s by taking precautionary measures needed during the rainy season by clearing the environment, switching off electrical appliances when going out and avoid dumping of refuse into gutters”.

Mr Boafo urged that if possible residents who were at high risk should take bold steps by relocating to avoid being affected much.

