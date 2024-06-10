ARS inaugurates committee to resolve conflicts in the church 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, June 10, GNA – A committee of seven lay judges of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) chaired by Togbi Dukli Attipo V, Chief of Anyako, has been inaugurated to resolve the feud that has engulfed the church for the past 23 years.

Other members are Nana Tabiri Ampem Kyeremeh II, Sanaahene of Sunyani Traditional Area; Torgbe Israel I, Ekyem Amanfrom, Afram Plains South; and Lawyer Samuel Kenneth Agbenu, Member, Ghana Bar Association Accra.

The rest are Elder Holy Kwesi Agbolosoo, Member, Institute of Internal Auditors Global; Madam Salomey Avornyo and Elder Charles Nutorntsi of the Sogakope and Tadzewu branches respectively.

The committee members were appointed by the Executive Committee of the Governing Body of the ARS to serve a one-year term of office, effective Monday, June 10, 2024.

They were sworn into office by Brigadier-General Tehn Addy (Rtd) at a ceremony held at the premises of the Abelemkpe branch of the church in Accra on Sunday.

Brigadier Tehn-Addy urged the members of the committee to be steadfast in their dealings with issues to unite the congregation.

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the committee members, Togbi Attipo said they were committed to the task given them and that they would ensure that peace prevailed in the church for the progress of the people.

Torgbi Awli, the Executive Chairman of the Governing Body of the ARS, told the Ghana News Agency that at a general conference held on May 18, 2024, all the participants unanimously tasked the Governing Body Executives to find all legitimate means possible to address the impasse among the leaders of the various breakaway groups.

“Subsequent to that, an Accra High Court has directed the Executive Committee of the ARS Church to take steps necessary to list the Committee of Lay Judges and have the dispute resolved within the shortest possible time hence the inauguration,” he stated.

He said the appointment of the members was in accordance with Article 7 of the constitution of the church.

Torgbi Awli appealed to the church members to accord the committee of the lay judges the necessary support for them to discharge their mandate diligently without fear or favour but in the interest of unity, peace and progress of the ARS.

The Apostle Revelation Society was founded by the late Mawufeame Prophet CKN Wovenu.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

