Army Chief donates cash for the construction of GOC residence 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, June 20, GNA – Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, Chief of the Army Staff, has donated GH₵50,000.00 as initial funding for the construction of a residence for the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Northern Command.

The donation was seed money to commence the project dubbed: “Eagle Nest”, to serve as official residence for the office of the GOC within the Command headquarters.

Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei, GOC Northern Command, announced the Army Chief’s benevolence at a religious parade in Tamale, where he was officially inducted into office.

The GOC, after the induction ceremony, cut sod for the project in honour of all past GOC’s for their sacrifices in operating outside an official residence.

He said, “Prior to my assumption of Command, my predecessor, Major General Mathew Essien, briefed me at length about immeasurable contributions that our development partners have made towards the special project, which was about to take off.”

He said the project would not only provide suitable accommodation for the GOC, but also serve as a tangible symbol of everyone’s contributions towards enhancing the Command’s reputation.

He said the Eagle Nest would serve as an appropriate residence for future GOCs of the Command, providing a space of convenience and security from which they could lead with strength and vision.

He said, “It will also serve as a source of motivation for officers to aspire to higher heights in the service and a physical structure that our development partners can point at as they seek to trace their contribution to building this Command for peace in Northern Ghana.”

Brigadier General Tei expressed gratitude to his predecessor for mobilising the initial resources for the project.

He acknowledged development partners for their unwavering support and contributions, saying their involvement underscored collective commitment to enhancing peace and security in the region.

He solicited public support for the project and explained the broader significance of the project. He encouraged members of the public to contribute their part towards making it a reality.

