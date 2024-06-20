There is peace at Tano North-MCE 

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Duayaw Nkwanta (A/R), June, 20, GNA – Mr. Ernest Kwarteng, the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has stated that the security situation in the area was very stable.

Mr Kwarteng, during his address at a general committee meeting at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality, stated that peace and stability were fundamental for the growth and development of any society.

He commended the security agencies in the Municipality for their relentless efforts at maintaining law and order in the area and hoped it would be sustained.

The MCE appealed to the people to prioritise development in the area and desist from partisan politics.

He urged them to be united, objective and fair in prosecuting its developmental agenda, to ensure the Municipality’s progress and the nation in general.

Touching on preparations for this year’s general elections, Mr Kwarteng disclosed that a total of 2,479 eligible voters from 18 years and above, were registered by the Electoral Commission while 1,443 persons were able to transfer their votes in the just-ended electoral processes.

He expressed satisfaction with the peaceful manner in which the exercises were carried out and indicated that a credible voter register would ensure fair, orderly and peaceful elections in the 2024 general election.

GNA

