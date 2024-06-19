Afenyo-Markin, Naana Eyiah present Science equipment worth GHC 90,000 to Jukwa SDA SHS 

By James Esuon

Gomoa Jukwa (C/R), June 19, GNA- Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader in Parliament, together with Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, have presented science equipment worth GHC 90,000 to the Gomoa Jukwa Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Senior High School.

The equipment is to facilitate the teaching and learning of science in the school.

According to them, studying of science was imperative in this scientific era, which had necessitated the Government to resource the school’s science centre to assist students to perform better in their final year examination.

Presenting the equipment at a short ceremony, Mrs Eyiah Quansah said Mr Afenyo-Markin who is also the MP for Effutu spearheaded the procurement of the equipment after the school solicited help from them to equip the lab.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Interior, assured that the school would soon be fully equipped with relevant facilities to enhance quality teaching and learning.

She expressed optimism that tutors would do their best for the final year students to improve their studies to secure the best grades in science subjects.

The MP called on the chiefs and the people of Gomoa Central to vote massively for her and Dr Bawumia on December 7, 2024, for the New Patriotic Party government to continue the free SHS education and other pro-poor policies that would ensure the benefits of the Ghanaian youth.

Mr Barry White, headmaster of the school, appealed for a school bus to ease the transportation of students during sporting and quiz competitions.

He said the school’s current population of 1,030, students needed new assembly and dining halls to help curtail rotation of students for dining and other events.

They also need bungalows for the tutors and headmaster while an 18-classroom block which had been stalled due to financial constraints must be completed.

Mr White praised the two government officials for their quick response to the school’s request for science equipment and expressed the hope that the other requests would soon be met to promote the effective administration of the school.

GNA

